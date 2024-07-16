Guest Interviews
Natalie Portman: Why I Love Australia's Matildas And Bluey
Natalie Portman is pretty much an honorary Aussie after she told us why she loves the Matildas so much and how obsessed her family is with Bluey.
Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman: The Strangely Nice Way They Describe Each Other
With Deadpool & Wolverine about to hit the cinemas, Ryan Reynolds' and Hugh Jackman's rivalry has never been hotter, but they actually have nice things to say about each other.
Katherine Bennell-Pegg: The Strange Saying On The International Space
Katherine Bennell-Pegg is Australia's first astronaut, and she tells us the strange saying they have about water on the International Space Station and how space technology is being used every day on
Jessica Mauboy: What I Would Make An Olympic Sport
Jessica Mauboy is heading to Paris to hype up Aussie athletes with the Olympic song "Higher", but she tells us what she would make an Olympic sport if she were to compete, and it's super relatable.
essica Madsen & Sam Phillips: Most Surprising Thing That's Happened On Bridgerton Set
Bridgerton stars Jessica Madsen and Sam Phillips are in Australia for Metro Comic Con and they tell us the most surprising thing that happened on set.
Herbie Hancock: What People Get Wrong About Jazz
With a career spanning seven decades, Herbie Hancock knows a thing or two about jazz, and he told us what everyone gets wrong about it.
Dog Sets House On Fire After Turning On Stove
A dog in the US has accidentally set fire to its owner's house, but Mel Buttle doesn't think the dog is entirely innocent.