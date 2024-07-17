Royal Australian Mint Releases Limited Edition Olympic and Paralympic Coins

The Mint has partnered with Woolworths to give customers the chance to find the limited edition coins in their change with any cash purchase.

“The Mint is proud once again to honour the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams with dedicated coins,” Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said.

“These keepsakes will be treasured for years to come, and will serve as a reminder of the sense of pride and achievement we have in our athletes.”

A new design will be released each fortnight for the next eight weeks, with the ‘Community’ design the first to be released.

The ‘Community’ coin features a pillar of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) combined with the AOC logo.

The ‘Allezaus’ coin takes inspiration from the popular European sports chant "Allez", meaning "Let's Go”, and features the Australian Olympic mascot (BK, the kangaroo) breakdancing.

The ‘Olympism’ coin features BK the kangaroo wearing boxing gloves and a beret in front of the Eiffel Tower, and the ‘Paralympics’ design features the team mascot (Lizzie, the frilled-neck lizard) playing the Paralympic sport of Goalball.

The limited edition coin sets can also be purchased from the Mint eShop, call centre, the Canberra Museum and Gallery, as well as participating Aus Post stores.