Highlights Of The Wedding Of The Century
The wedding of Anant Ambani has ended after seven months of lavish celebrations and an estimated $900 million spent. We take a look at the highlights of the luxe affair.
Transhuman Hackers: The People Putting Chips In Their Body
Transhuman hackers are a growing subculture that implants technology into their bodies, but now, some hackers are weaponising their implants. Len Noe is an ethical transhuman hacker and joins us to explain.
Shannen Doherty Dies Aged 53
'90210' and 'Charmed' actor Shannen Doherty has died aged 53 after a battle with cancer.
Donald Trump Shooting: What We Know So Far
The FBI has named Thomas Matthew Crooks as the 20-year-old man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. Bryant Brzozowski was at the rally and tells us what he saw.
Veteran Paralympian Madison de Rozario's Mission To Defend Gold
Veteran Paralympian Madison de Rozario is headed to her fifth Games. She's looking to defend her medals after taking Gold in the 800m and Marathon in Tokyo and she knows it won't be easy.
101-Year-Old Mary's Beautiful Relationship Advice
101-year-old Mary Norris met her sweetheart Ron while she was working in a local cafe and she told us what her best relationship advice is, and it's very sweet.
Luna Langbroek: Your Unconventional Horoscope
With other news programs turning to astrology, we have our very own Luna Langbroek here to share your horoscopes.