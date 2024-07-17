The Project

Mongolia’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Outfits Have Already Won Gold

If there was a medal for Olympic uniforms, it seems Mongolia would win the gold, before the Games even begin!

The internet has gone nuts for the intricately embroidered vests, pleated robes and accessories, inspired by traditional Mongolian attire that the Mongolian team will be weaning for the Opening Ceremony.

Each outfit took an average of 20 hours to make.

They were designed Michel&Amazonka, an Ulaanbaatar-based label that produces clothes that “express the essence of Mongolian tradition and culture” in a “contemporary light”.

They're a far cry from the shorts, skirts and sneakers our Aussie athletes will be wearing in Paris.

Australian brand Sportscraft have designed the Australian Opening Ceremony outfits, the tenth time they’ve had the honour.

The Aussie blazers will have the Olympians Oath embroidered on them, as well as the name of all Australian champions on the inside.

