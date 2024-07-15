The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Tour de France Spectator Facing Legal Action After Throwing Chips At Cyclists

Tour de France Spectator Facing Legal Action After Throwing Chips At Cyclists

Legal action will be taken against a spectator who threw potato chips at Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.

Pogacar was near the end of stage 14 at Pla d'Adet in the Pyrenees when he was forced to dodge a fan who stepped onto the road and tossed some chips under his nose.

Moments after the incident with the Slovenian star, the fan did the same to Vingegaard.

Retired Australian professional cyclist Adam Hansen, now president of the Professional Cyclists Association (CPA), posted on social media that his organisation would follow up on the incidents.

"The CPA will take legal action against this guy with pleasure due to what he did to both Pogacar and Vingegaard," Hansen wrote in a post on X.

"This is disrespectful and will not be tolerated."

Vingegaard finished 39 seconds behind Pogacar, while Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, who was second in the general classification before stage 14, finished 70 seconds behind, meaning he slips to third overall behind the Dane.

"There was quite a bit of booing, and someone was throwing chips; I heard also they threw the chips at Tadej, and that's strange to do," Vingegaard said after the stage.

"Just stay off the road. I don't understand why you go to a bike race and boo at people."

According to a report in Le Parisien, the spectator was arrested by the police and taken into custody for aggravated violence. The man was not able to be questioned until he sobered up.

The Project with AAP. 

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final
NEXT STORY

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final

Advertisement

Related Articles

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final

After weeks of singing “It’s Coming Home”, England fans have had to accept… it’s not.
England Continues To Wait For Football To Come Home Following Spain Loss

England Continues To Wait For Football To Come Home Following Spain Loss

Spain has won a record fourth Euro title, after beating England 2-1 in the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion.
Former Formula 1 Driver Ralf Schumacher Shares He’s In Same-Sex Relationship

Former Formula 1 Driver Ralf Schumacher Shares He’s In Same-Sex Relationship

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher has announced he is in a same-sex relationship on Instagram.
Mum-To-Be's Reaction To Unwanted Surprise Gender Reveal Party Leads To Big Family Fallout

Mum-To-Be's Reaction To Unwanted Surprise Gender Reveal Party Leads To Big Family Fallout

A mum-to-be has taken to the Reddit page known as AITA (Am I the a--hole) to gauge whether she reacted appropriately, after a family member threw her a gender reveal party despite her explicitly saying she did not want one.
David Arquette On Mission For People To Give Clowns A ‘Second Chance’

David Arquette On Mission For People To Give Clowns A ‘Second Chance’

If you suffer from coulrophobia, then look away now because actor David Arquette is on a mission to bring back your fears.