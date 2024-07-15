Mum-To-Be's Reaction To Unwanted Surprise Gender Reveal Party Leads To Big Family Fallout

The woman, appropriately known as 'ThrowawayGenReveal' on Reddit, explained: "I'm pregnant with a baby boy due in November."

"My fiancé and I didn't care much about the sex of our child, so we didn't make too much noise about it once we found out," she goes on to say, "The only people we'd informed were our parents, their partners and our siblings."

Despite her father's girlfriend of three years insistently asking the mum-to-be about her gender reveal plans, she claims that she had always been very clear about not wanting one.

"I don't like gender reveals. Never have, never will. I prefer baby showers, which I think feel more about the actual child. I never tried to hide that opinion, either," she wrote in her post.

However, a few days later, the woman was invited to her father's girlfriend's place for tea. "When I got there, about a dozen people popped out of hiding to surprise me. There were pink and blue decorations everywhere, which made what was going on pretty clear."

She goes on to explain that the dad's girlfriend had ordered a cake, decorated the house, and lured friends to the house by telling them that the mum-to-be had changed her mind about gender reveal parties.

The woman asserts, "I had not."

She explains that while in shock, standing in the doorway, "I looked over at everyone and said, 'It's a boy. You guys can go home now.'"

The incident has led to a large family fallout, with her father furious at her for not appreciating the party she did not want.

"He said his girlfriend had put a lot of effort, money and love into planning it, and I should have shown respect and gratitude for it. Apparently, she hadn't stopped crying since I left," she wrote.

So she took to Reddit to ask users whether she was in the wrong for not appeasing the party host and just going along with it, but was flooded with comments of support confirming that her reaction was completely valid.

"You're NTA. You made yourself very clear in how you felt about gender reveal parties. You dad's girlfriend completely and deliberately disregarded that and disrespected you", one user wrote.

"Dads gf sounds like someone who enjoys bulldozing boundaries. Wait until she expects to be in the delivery room with you!" another added.

"You handled that beautifully. NTA. You didn't ruin your gender reveal party. When people give gifts, parties included, the recipient is under no obligation to be grateful and gracious if it is something they have explicitly said they don't want" another said.

Someone else added, "You made yourself very clear in how you felt about gender reveal parties. Your dad's girlfriend completely and deliberately disregarded that and disrespected you."