Thousands Pack Out Hill To Watch Taylor Swift Perform In Munich

Thousands of fans have watched Taylor Swift's Munich concert from a hill outside the stadium where the US superstar was performing one of her last Eras Tour shows.

"Nice to see you," Swift shouted out in German to the crowd inside Munich's sold-out Olympiastadion on Saturday.

Swift thanked the 74,000 fans for coming. "Thanks for hanging out with us."

She also gave a shout-out to the thousands of Swifties who had flocked to a grassy hill in a nearby park overlooking the stadium, hoping to catch a glimpse of the concert.

"We have people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there," the singer said.

Swift last toured Germany nine years ago. Her global Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 causing a worldwide stir with shows selling out in minutes and earnings projected to top $US1 billion, according to Pollstar.

In Munich, waiting fans had to withstand afternoon temperatures of almost 32C. Some people collapsed though police were unable to say how many.

To help Swifties endure the heat, concert organisers handed out thousands of emergency thermal blankets and "huge amounts of water."

Towards the end of the concert, a refreshing breeze blew through the stadium and Swift performed the final song Karma, dancing in the Munich summer rain.

She is scheduled to play one final concert in the Bavarian capital on Sunday.

With AAP.

