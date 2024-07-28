NASA Rover Finds 'Possible Signs Of Life' On Mars

The rock, known as Cheyava Falls, was discovered on July 21, and was formed by a river that once flowed through the area.

According to NASA, analysis found that surface spots on the rock resemble ones found on Earth that are formed by microbes.

The Project Scientist, Ken Farley, from the California Institute of Technology, said the discovery was “the most puzzling, complex and potentially important rock yet investigated by Perseverance”.

“On the one hand, we have our first compelling detection of organic material, distinctive colourful spots indicative of chemical reactions that microbial life could use as an energy source, and clear evidence that water, necessary for life, once passed through the rock,” Farley said.

“On the other hand, we have been unable to determine exactly how the rock formed and to what extent nearby rocks may have heated Cheyava Falls and contributed to these features.”

While hopes are the spots were made by organic life, it is possible they were made by non-biological processes the team said.