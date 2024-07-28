Robert Downey Jr. To Return For New Avengers Film

Marvel Studios has kicked off its return to San Diego Comic-Con with news about the next two Avengers films and surprise guests, including Harrison Ford.

Among the surprises: Robert Downey Jr would return to Marvel's films, but not as Iron Man. He'll play the villain Victor Von Doom, or Doctor Doom, in one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said due to this weekend's success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe had now topped $US30 billion ($A46 billion) in box office earnings.

Feige used Saturday's panel to reveal Ford's character in the next Captain America film and revealed Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday as the titles of the next two films in the epic superhero team-up series.

Feige said the upcoming Avengers movies, which will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The brothers guided the Avengers franchise through its sprawling storyline capped by Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The cast of Captain America: Brave New World - Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Rameriez, Giancarlo Esposito and Anthony Mackie - joined the stage first and teased details about the upcoming film. Esposito revealed that he will be playing the villain, Seth Voelker, also known as Sidewinder.

The cast stepped aside to share a scene from the movie on the big screen, which revealed that President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, played by Ford, is hoping to rebuild the Avengers with Mackie's Sam Wilson.

It also showed Ford's character transforming into the Red Hulk. Ford joined the panel after fans were treated to clips from the movie and flexed his muscles to the roaring crowd.

The cast and director also surprised fans with a short clip from the movie. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour (in full costume and speaking in character as the Red Guardian at first) stormed the stage and shared some more details about their characters.

The film is slated to be released in May 2025.

With AAP.