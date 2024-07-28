The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Robert Downey Jr. To Return For New Avengers Film

Robert Downey Jr. To Return For New Avengers Film

Robert Downey Jr. will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but not as Iron Man, instead, he will play Doctor Doom in a new Avengers film.

Marvel Studios has kicked off its return to San Diego Comic-Con with news about the next two Avengers films and surprise guests, including Harrison Ford.

Among the surprises: Robert Downey Jr would return to Marvel's films, but not as Iron Man. He'll play the villain Victor Von Doom, or Doctor Doom, in one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said due to this weekend's success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe had now topped $US30 billion ($A46 billion) in box office earnings.

Feige used Saturday's panel to reveal Ford's character in the next Captain America film and revealed Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday as the titles of the next two films in the epic superhero team-up series.

Feige said the upcoming Avengers movies, which will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The brothers guided the Avengers franchise through its sprawling storyline capped by Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The cast of Captain America: Brave New World - Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Rameriez, Giancarlo Esposito and Anthony Mackie - joined the stage first and teased details about the upcoming film. Esposito revealed that he will be playing the villain, Seth Voelker, also known as Sidewinder.

The cast stepped aside to share a scene from the movie on the big screen, which revealed that President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, played by Ford, is hoping to rebuild the Avengers with Mackie's Sam Wilson.

It also showed Ford's character transforming into the Red Hulk. Ford joined the panel after fans were treated to clips from the movie and flexed his muscles to the roaring crowd.

The cast and director also surprised fans with a short clip from the movie. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour (in full costume and speaking in character as the Red Guardian at first) stormed the stage and shared some more details about their characters.

The film is slated to be released in May 2025.

With AAP.

Princess Leia Bikini Fetches $A266,890 At Auction
NEXT STORY

Princess Leia Bikini Fetches $A266,890 At Auction

Advertisement

Related Articles

Princess Leia Bikini Fetches $A266,890 At Auction

Princess Leia Bikini Fetches $A266,890 At Auction

A gold bikini-style costume that was worn by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode VI Return Of The Jedi has been sold for $US175,000 ($A266,890).
Italian Flagbearer Issues Grovelling Apology To Wife After Losing Wedding Ring During Opening Ceremony

Italian Flagbearer Issues Grovelling Apology To Wife After Losing Wedding Ring During Opening Ceremony

Defending Olympic champion, Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, has issued a grovelling apology to his wife after he lost his wedding ring during the Opening Ceremony.
Thousands Pack Out Hill To Watch Taylor Swift Perform In Munich

Thousands Pack Out Hill To Watch Taylor Swift Perform In Munich

Thousands of fans have watched Taylor Swift's Munich concert from a hill outside the stadium where the US superstar was performing one of her last Eras Tour shows.
Australia On Top Of The Medal Tally (Yes, We Know It’s Day One)

Australia On Top Of The Medal Tally (Yes, We Know It’s Day One)

The first day of the Olympics has been a golden occasion for Australia, with three gold medals already secured in Paris.
Deadpool & Wolverine Hits Screens

Deadpool & Wolverine Hits Screens

It’s time for the man sandwich we’ve all been waiting for. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in the bromantic action comedy Deadpool and Wolverine.