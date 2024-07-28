Aussies Disappointed At Return Of Sizzler’s Iconic Cheese Toast

The restaurant chain shut up shop back in 2020 and left a nation mourning the loss of the iconic sandwich.

Fans were over the moon when Sizzler announced the two week collaboration with The Coffee Club.

But the long awaited return of the grilled side dish was met with disappointment as Aussies were quick to remark that the new sandwich wasn’t quite up to scratch.

Despite stating it was “delicious”, Melbourne food blogger @nectoriouspapi told news.com.au it was “nothing like” the dish Australians knew and loved.

“It tastes nice as you can’t really stuff up cheese on toast, but it is NOT the OG Sizzler toast,” he said.

“The piece I received looked like it had been made on white bread, it didn’t have that famous golden colour we all remember. The original also used parmesan but this tasted like it was just mozzarella and butter. It’s a poor imitation, a massive fail that definitely does not compare to the original,” the blogger said.

“We’ve gone to great lengths to bring the original Sizzler Cheese Toast to The Coffee Club,” The Coffee Club CEO, Scott Meneilly, said in a statement regarding the partnership.

“Everyone knows Sizzler’s Cheese Toast. It’s been an Aussie favourite for decades and a comeback not to be missed.”

And to be fair, Sydney food blogger Rose Khater argues, “It is as cheesy, buttery and soft as everyone remembered.”