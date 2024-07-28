Sinéad O’Connor Wax Figure Removed From Museum After Backlash

The museum apologised and promised to create a more accurate representation of the singer, renowned for her 1990 cover of Prince’s 'Nothing Compares 2 U'.

John O’Connor, Sinéad's brother, called the figure “hideous,” likening it to a blend of a department store mannequin and a character from the 1960s sci-fi puppet show 'Thunderbirds'. He expressed his dismay to Irish broadcaster RTE, stating, “When I saw it online yesterday I was shocked.”

The museum unveiled the figure on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of O’Connor's death. The singer, who passed away at 56 from natural causes in her London home, was considered a national treasure in Ireland, where she began her career performing on the streets of Dublin.

Fans thronged the streets of her former seaside hometown during her funeral procession in August, following a private service attended by notable figures such as President Michael Higgins, Bono of U2, and Bob Geldof of the Boomtown Rats.

Accurately capturing celebrity likenesses has historically challenged many artists. For example, a Polish wax museum faced ridicule for its depictions of Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Prince William.

A sculptor famously redid a bronze statue of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo after initial backlash. And who could forget Donald Trump's bizarre likeness in Disney World's Hall of Presidents?

Paddy Dunning, the museum’s director and a longtime friend of O’Connor, said she deserved a better tribute. The museum stated, “We acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinead’s devoted fans.”