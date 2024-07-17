The Project

Thailand Introduces Digital Nomad Visa, Meaning You Could Work There For 6 Months If You Want

Australians visiting Thailand can now stay for double the amount of time previously without needing a visa, thanks to new rules.

From July 17, citizens of 93 countries can enter Thailand without a visa and stay for up to 60 days.

Previously, Australians could stay up to 30 days in Thailand without a visa for tourist purposes, and was restricted to two entries per calendar year.

Now, Thailand is expanding its visa-exempt list and extending the timeframe in an effort to lure tourists to the nation.

While Thailand has seen a 35 percent increase in tourists in the first six months of 2024 compared to last year, the recorded 17.5 million foreign visitors is still well below pre-pandemic levels.

Thailand also introduced a new visa for digital nomad workers, allowing them to stay for up to 180 days a year for five years.

Adele Plans To Take 'Big Break' From Music

