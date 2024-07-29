The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Prime Minister Calls For Barnaby Joyce To Be Sacked

Prime Minister Calls For Barnaby Joyce To Be Sacked

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has apologised for comments urging rallygoers to use ballot papers as bullets, leading to calls for him to resign from the opposition frontbench.

Speaking at a rally against a wind farm on Sunday, Mr Joyce urged attendees to "load that magazine" when voters head to the ballot box, as a protest against Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

"The bullet you have is a little piece of paper, it goes in the magazine called the voting box. It's coming up. Get ready to load that magazine," he said.

"So goodbye Chris ... goodbye Albo."

Mr Albanese has urged for Mr Joyce to resign from the shadow ministry, saying the rhetoric on political violence had no place, particularly after the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump.

"Barnaby Joyce should go. This is the sort of language which has no place in any part of Australian society, let alone in public life," he told Sky News on Monday

"To use a gun analogy at a time when the AFP commissioner has warned that there have been over 700 threats or harassments of members of parliament in the last year is just completely unacceptable.

"It is time that this bloke had a good look at himself, but it's also time that (Opposition Leader) Peter Dutton showed a bit of leadership."

Mr Joyce on Monday walked back the comparison.

"The ballot paper is the weapon you have. It shouldn't be a bullet. It should be a ballot paper," he told Seven's Sunrise program.

"I apologise for using that metaphor."

Rex Airlines Trading Halts Amid Major Internal Strife
NEXT STORY

Rex Airlines Trading Halts Amid Major Internal Strife

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rex Airlines Trading Halts Amid Major Internal Strife

Rex Airlines Trading Halts Amid Major Internal Strife

Rex Airlines has halted trading, as speculation grows it will axe some of its struggling routes.
Statement From VicHealth On Gender-Based Violence

Statement From VicHealth On Gender-Based Violence

Statement From VicHealth On Gender-Based Violence
Olympics Commentator Fired Over Sexist Remarks About Aussie Swimmers

Olympics Commentator Fired Over Sexist Remarks About Aussie Swimmers

Olympics broadcaster Eurosport has removed veteran sports commentator Bob Ballard from duties in Paris after he made an inappropriate remark about the Australian women's swimming team.
Olympics Viewers Go Wild Over Dutch Swimmer’s Bathers

Olympics Viewers Go Wild Over Dutch Swimmer’s Bathers

Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga has garnered global attention for his unique Olympic swimsuit, with the bathers appearing almost flesh-coloured when he exited the pool.
Lady Gaga Engaged To Longtime Partner Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Engaged To Longtime Partner Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has appeared to confirm her engagement to longtime partner Michael Polansky, introducing him as her fiancé.