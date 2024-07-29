Prime Minister Calls For Barnaby Joyce To Be Sacked

Speaking at a rally against a wind farm on Sunday, Mr Joyce urged attendees to "load that magazine" when voters head to the ballot box, as a protest against Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

"The bullet you have is a little piece of paper, it goes in the magazine called the voting box. It's coming up. Get ready to load that magazine," he said.

"So goodbye Chris ... goodbye Albo."

Mr Albanese has urged for Mr Joyce to resign from the shadow ministry, saying the rhetoric on political violence had no place, particularly after the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump.

"Barnaby Joyce should go. This is the sort of language which has no place in any part of Australian society, let alone in public life," he told Sky News on Monday

"To use a gun analogy at a time when the AFP commissioner has warned that there have been over 700 threats or harassments of members of parliament in the last year is just completely unacceptable.

"It is time that this bloke had a good look at himself, but it's also time that (Opposition Leader) Peter Dutton showed a bit of leadership."

Mr Joyce on Monday walked back the comparison.

"The ballot paper is the weapon you have. It shouldn't be a bullet. It should be a ballot paper," he told Seven's Sunrise program.

"I apologise for using that metaphor."