Olympics Viewers Go Wild Over Dutch Swimmer’s Bathers

Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga has garnered global attention for his unique Olympic swimsuit, with the bathers appearing almost flesh-coloured when he exited the pool.

While Kamminga may not have won gold, the 28-year-old became an overnight sensation after his bathers gave the optical illusion of nudity. 

One person described the bathers as “quite something”, while another commented that “some of these togs leave little to the imagination”.

“IN PUBLIC? IS THIS LEGAL?” said one especially shocked commenter, while another joked the swimmer “wore the inner lining by mistake?”

Fashion is at the forefront of pool discussion at the Paris games, with an Olympic lifeguard stealing the show when he retrieved a lost item in the pool wearing funky bathers. 

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has apologised for comments urging rallygoers to use ballot papers as bullets, leading to calls for him to resign from the opposition frontbench.
Rex Airlines Trading Halts Amid Major Internal Strife

Rex Airlines Trading Halts Amid Major Internal Strife

Rex Airlines has halted trading, as speculation grows it will axe some of its struggling routes.
Olympics Commentator Fired Over Sexist Remarks About Aussie Swimmers

Olympics Commentator Fired Over Sexist Remarks About Aussie Swimmers

Olympics broadcaster Eurosport has removed veteran sports commentator Bob Ballard from duties in Paris after he made an inappropriate remark about the Australian women's swimming team.
Lady Gaga Engaged To Longtime Partner Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Engaged To Longtime Partner Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has appeared to confirm her engagement to longtime partner Michael Polansky, introducing him as her fiancé.