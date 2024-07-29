The Project

Olympics Commentator Fired Over Sexist Remarks About Aussie Swimmers

Olympics broadcaster Eurosport has removed veteran sports commentator Bob Ballard from duties in Paris after he made an inappropriate remark about the Australian women's swimming team.

Ballard made the comment after the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris won gold on Saturday. 

The team was celebrating their win, waving to the crowd when Ballard made the on-air comment. 

“Well, the women just finishing up. You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup,” Ballard said. 

Ballard’s co-commentator, Lizzie Simmonds, called the comment “outrageous”. 

The comment was widely condemned on social media, with some calling the remark a “sexist slur”.  

Eurosport said in a statement that Ballard  would not be returning to its Olympic coverage.

"During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment," Eurosport said.

"To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."

Ballard is yet to publicly address the situation.

The outstanding performance from the women’s relay team landed Australia our fourth consecutive gold and Emma McKeon securing her third straight gold medal in the event.

McKeon is now Australia’s most decorated Olympian, picking up her 12th Olympic medal overall to take the title from legendary swimmer Ian Thorpe.

