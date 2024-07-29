Statement From VicHealth On Gender-Based Violence

It is unacceptable that Australian women continue to be killed each year as a result of intimate partner violence.

In 2004, VicHealth and our partners first raised the flag on the health burden from violence against women through the seminal report, the Health Costs of Violence. At this time, the impact of intimate partner violence on the physical and mental health of women had not yet entered public debate.

In the years that followed this landmark report, VicHealth continued to build the momentum in efforts to prevent violence against women through supporting new research, cross-sectoral partnerships and increasing practitioners’ knowledge. This included teaming up with organisations including Our Watch to develop a nationwide, primary prevention framework based on VicHealth's previous work at the state level.

We know that violence against women is a complex issue with many contributing factors including gender inequity. This violence is often fuelled by the sale and marketing of harmful products and services such as alcohol and gambling.

VicHealth has a longstanding role in advocating for policy reform to reduce harm from alcohol, including protecting the community from deceptive sales and marketing practices, improving labelling and reducing the availability of alcohol products.