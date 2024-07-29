The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Statement From VicHealth On Gender-Based Violence

Statement From VicHealth On Gender-Based Violence

Statement From VicHealth On Gender-Based Violence

It is unacceptable that Australian women continue to be killed each year as a result of intimate partner violence.

In 2004, VicHealth and our partners first raised the flag on the health burden from violence against women through the seminal report, the Health Costs of Violence. At this time, the impact of intimate partner violence on the physical and mental health of women had not yet entered public debate.

In the years that followed this landmark report, VicHealth continued to build the momentum in efforts to prevent violence against women through supporting new research, cross-sectoral partnerships and increasing practitioners’ knowledge. This included teaming up with organisations including Our Watch to develop a nationwide, primary prevention framework based on VicHealth's previous work at the state level.

We know that violence against women is a complex issue with many contributing factors including gender inequity. This violence is often fuelled by the sale and marketing of harmful products and services such as alcohol and gambling.

VicHealth has a longstanding role in advocating for policy reform to reduce harm from alcohol, including protecting the community from deceptive sales and marketing practices, improving labelling and reducing the availability of alcohol products.

Prime Minister Calls For Barnaby Joyce To Be Sacked
NEXT STORY

Prime Minister Calls For Barnaby Joyce To Be Sacked

Advertisement

Related Articles

Prime Minister Calls For Barnaby Joyce To Be Sacked

Prime Minister Calls For Barnaby Joyce To Be Sacked

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has apologised for comments urging rallygoers to use ballot papers as bullets, leading to calls for him to resign from the opposition frontbench.
Rex Airlines Trading Halts Amid Major Internal Strife

Rex Airlines Trading Halts Amid Major Internal Strife

Rex Airlines has halted trading, as speculation grows it will axe some of its struggling routes.
Olympics Commentator Fired Over Sexist Remarks About Aussie Swimmers

Olympics Commentator Fired Over Sexist Remarks About Aussie Swimmers

Olympics broadcaster Eurosport has removed veteran sports commentator Bob Ballard from duties in Paris after he made an inappropriate remark about the Australian women's swimming team.
Olympics Viewers Go Wild Over Dutch Swimmer’s Bathers

Olympics Viewers Go Wild Over Dutch Swimmer’s Bathers

Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga has garnered global attention for his unique Olympic swimsuit, with the bathers appearing almost flesh-coloured when he exited the pool.
Lady Gaga Engaged To Longtime Partner Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Engaged To Longtime Partner Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has appeared to confirm her engagement to longtime partner Michael Polansky, introducing him as her fiancé.