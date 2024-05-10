New Survey Reveals That By Age 39 You Begin To Feel Out Of Touch And ‘Uncool’

The survey asked participants to rate themselves on how up-to-date they felt with the latest trends and what’s significant in categories from food and music to technology, the arts, and even the latest slang terms. The results found that a whopping 49 per cent of participants felt that they are out of touch overall.

While the age where cool is no longer synonymous with us varies, the research revealed that you can generally expect to feel out of the loop by the age of 39, which was the average age of feeling ‘really uncool’ for all of the 2,000 people surveyed.

It’s not all bad, though; when it comes to feeling in touch, participants were most confident when it comes to the food world (72%), while 60% felt confident they were across the latest in the music scene.

Among the lowest of categories that participants can keep up with, was knowledge of celebrities, with one in three respondents (35%) admitting they’ll lost track of who’s who (and can we blame them, really?)

For more results on what is and isn’t tracking with those surveyed, read on below.

The Top Areas That Americans Feel ‘In Touch’ With Food (72%) Music (60%) Social media (58%) Movies (55%) Tech (49%)

The Top Areas That Americans Feel ‘Out Of Touch’ With Slang (40%) Celebs (35% Arts (34%) Fashion (32%) Literature (32%)