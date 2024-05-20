Protesting University Of Melbourne Students Defy Threats Of Police Action

Monday marks the sixth day students have occupied the Arts West building at the University of Melbourne in Parkville.

More than 15,000 students across 474 classes have been affected, and alternative arrangements were being made on Monday and Tuesday, the university said.

The building was closed on Friday following a safety inspection, which found damage and obstructions to emergency exits, fire panel access and firefighting equipment.

Vice-chancellor Duncan Maskell on Monday issued a notice to protesters saying the demonstration had become "increasingly disruptive and unsafe".

"Camping is not allowed on university premises. Occupation of buildings is not permitted," he said.

"The university directs all persons occupying the Arts West building to leave the university's grounds and to remove all personal property from the building."

Students and staff contravening the order have been threatened with academic sanctions, including expulsion, and may be referred to the police for trespassing.

Victoria Police said the university had not asked officers to intervene.

"If we are asked to do anything, (we want to make sure) any response is proportionate ... and if we do go in, there'll be negotiations with those protesters before any action takes place," Acting Assistant Commissioner Mark Galliot told ABC Radio on Monday.

"At this stage, we do not want to act, and the university doesn't want to act because they want to seek a peaceful resolution to what's occurring."