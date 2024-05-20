The Project

Jeremy Clarkson Beats Idris Elba For The Title Of ‘UK’s Sexiest Man Alive’

Jeremy Clarkson has been crowned the UK’s sexiest man alive for 2024, beating out Tom Holland and Idris Elba.

The 64-year-old presenter took out the title for the second year running, with the winner decided in an annual poll by IllicitEncounters, a dating site for extramarital affairs.

The poll asked 2,000 women to rate 50 celebrities in order of attractiveness, rating them from 1-10 in terms of ‘sexiness’. 

Clarkson scored a perplexing nine out of ten, with IllicitEncounters spokesperson Jessica Leoni comparing the win to a biblical event.

“Clarkson and his farm is a bit like Noah’s Ark and just like the animals in that story, his victory in the Sexiest Man votes has come in two,” she said. 

“We all know about his brash persona, but the latest series of Diddly Squad has shown he can tug at heartstrings too – and clearly his farmer look continues to set hearts racing.”

She added: “We’re not putting it past Clarkson to go for the three-peat next year!”

Check out the full top ten list below: 

  1. Jeremy Clarkson
  2. Tom Holland
  3. Prince William
  4. Gareth Southgate
  5. Cillian Murphy
  6. Idris Elba
  7. Romesh Ranganathan
  8. Sam Thompson
  9. Russ Cook
  10. Dermot O’Leary
