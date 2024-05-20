The Project

Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Felt Empowered To Be ‘Very Naked’ In New Season Of Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan has revealed it was her idea to be “very naked” in the latest season of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, adding that it was “amazingly empowering".

The third season of the show sees Coughlan’s character Penelope Featherington finally become intimate with her long-term crush, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), a scene which required the pair to be almost totally naked in front of the crew. 

Speaking to Stylist, Coughlan revealed just how much input she had in putting together the steamy love scene. 

“I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included,” Coughlan said.

“There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice.”

The 37-year-old actor went on to say the choice to be naked felt empowering after facing years of negative commentary about her appearance. 

“It just felt like the biggest ‘f*** you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering,” Coughlan said. 

“I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f****** hot I looked!’”

