Triple J Presenter Hits Out At Australian Fashion Week In Rant

Butler posted a rant on TikTok about the “feeling” she had while seeing posts about Australian Fashion Week.

She started the video by saying, “I haven’t been able to pinpoint what that feeling is.”

But then Butler explained she had worked it, and that feeling was “jealousy”.

But the jealousy wasn’t aimed at those attending the events, but rather the ease at which they could find clothes that fit properly.

“I don’t want to speak for anyone else but being a size 16 to 18, it’s f*****g impossible. It is so hard,” Butler said.

“As someone who lives style and cares about fashion and loves talking about it and engaging in it, it is near impossible to walk into a store in Australia and find clothing that fits.”

Butler went on to say that while some retailers are “doing it well” by providing options for her body size, she found it particularly hard to buy more masculine looking clothes, and spent months and hundreds on dollars on jeans that she actually liked.

“I just watched this Australian Fashion Week content and I’m like ‘I wish’,” she said.

Image: Getty/TikTok/flabbygutler