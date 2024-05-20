The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Triple J Presenter Hits Out At Australian Fashion Week In Rant

Triple J Presenter Hits Out At Australian Fashion Week In Rant

Triple J presenter Abby Butler has hit out at the Australian fashion industry in a rant following Australian Fashion Week.

Butler posted a rant on TikTok about the “feeling” she had while seeing posts about Australian Fashion Week.

She started the video by saying, “I haven’t been able to pinpoint what that feeling is.”

But then Butler explained she had worked it, and that feeling was “jealousy”.

But the jealousy wasn’t aimed at those attending the events, but rather the ease at which they could find clothes that fit properly.

“I don’t want to speak for anyone else but being a size 16 to 18, it’s f*****g impossible. It is so hard,” Butler said.

“As someone who lives style and cares about fashion and loves talking about it and engaging in it, it is near impossible to walk into a store in Australia and find clothing that fits.”

Butler went on to say that while some retailers are “doing it well” by providing options for her body size, she found it particularly hard to buy more masculine looking clothes, and spent months and hundreds on dollars on jeans that she actually liked.

“I just watched this Australian Fashion Week content and I’m like ‘I wish’,” she said.

@flabbygutlera rant inspired by afw. let me know ur thoughts and feelings &lt3 ♬ original sound - Abby Butler

Image: Getty/TikTok/flabbygutler

Protesting University Of Melbourne Students Defy Threats Of Police Action
NEXT STORY

Protesting University Of Melbourne Students Defy Threats Of Police Action

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Protesting University Of Melbourne Students Defy Threats Of Police Action

    Protesting University Of Melbourne Students Defy Threats Of Police Action

    Pro-Palestine university protesters are defying orders to disband encampments, with students at one institution ordered to remove belongings from a building and move on.
    Aussie Golfer Jason Day Caught Swearing In Hot Mic Incident

    Aussie Golfer Jason Day Caught Swearing In Hot Mic Incident

    Aussie golfer Jason Day has been caught out on a hot mic during the PGA Championship, and honestly we feel for him.
    Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Felt Empowered To Be ‘Very Naked’ In New Season Of Bridgerton

    Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Felt Empowered To Be ‘Very Naked’ In New Season Of Bridgerton

    Nicola Coughlan has revealed it was her idea to be “very naked” in the latest season of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, adding that it was “amazingly empowering".
    Jeremy Clarkson Beats Idris Elba For The Title Of ‘UK’s Sexiest Man Alive’

    Jeremy Clarkson Beats Idris Elba For The Title Of ‘UK’s Sexiest Man Alive’

    Jeremy Clarkson has been crowned the UK’s sexiest man alive for 2024, beating out Tom Holland and Idris Elba.
    Donald Trump Floats Idea Of Three-Term Presidency During Length NRA Speech

    Donald Trump Floats Idea Of Three-Term Presidency During Length NRA Speech

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump floated the idea of a third term during a lengthy speech at the National Rifle Association on Saturday.