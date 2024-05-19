News
First Person With Elon Musk's Neuralink Chip Speaks Out
Noland Arbaugh became the first person to have Elon Musk's Neuralink chip inserted into his brain, and he tells us how it has changed his life, and how he felt being the first person to trial it.
The Women Hitting Back Against Medical Misogyny
The gender 'pain' gap is leaving women across Australia suffering, and now women are fighting back against a system they say is misogynistic and does not take their pain seriously.
Comedian Campaigns For Gina Rinehart's Portrait To Appear In Time's Square
Gina Rinehart has demanded to portraits of her be removed from the National Gallery because she finds them unflattering, but comedian Dan Ilic is now campaigning to have them displayed in New York's Time Square.
Aussie Olympic Marathon Runner's Dreams Dashed After New Ruling
Aussie marathon runner Liam Adams thought he had secured his place at the Paris Olympics, but due to a new ruling that will see the final 10 out of 80 spots filled with 'universality places', he's missed out on competing. He joined us to explain exactly what happened.
Kate Langbroek & Nath Valvo On Why You Won't Learn Anything On Their Podcast
Kate Langbroek & Nath Valvo are launching a new podcast, but they promise you won't learn anything when listening to it... and that's a good thing!
MP Sets His Sights On A Sixth Olympics For Australia
Dan Repacholi represented Australia at five Olympic Games before he was elected as a federal member for the Hunter, but that is not going to get in the way of his sixth shot at gold.
Why We Can Never Be Disappointed By Bluey
A Las Vegas restaurant has apologised for putting on a dismal 'Bluey' event that angered parents and caused children to cry. Mel Buttle shares her advice for anyone who has been disappointed by Bluey.