Aussie Golfer Jason Day Caught Swearing In Hot Mic Incident

Day was 7-under at Hole 6 when he made his tee-shot, and immediately let his feelings on the poor shot made as it sailed just wide of the target.

“Wanker!” he yelled out, only for it to be picked up by a nearby microphone.

Despite Day making promising moves over the weekend, American Xander Chauffele won with a final round of 65 at Valhalla.

It was his long-awaited maiden titles, with the Tokyo Olympics champion held his nerve to make a title-clinching birdie at the 72nd hole for a 21-under total, the lowest to-par score in major championship history, eclipsing Australian Jason Day's 2015 PGA Championship-winning tally at Whistling Straits.