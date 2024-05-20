Guest Interviews
Billie Eilish On What It's Like Having All Her Dreams Come True
Billie Eilish has created some of the biggest tracks in the world, and she told us what it's like to live out her biggest dreams, and why it's "unacceptable".
Top Gear Australia Introduces Its First-Ever Female Stig Racecar Drive
Top Gear Australia is premiering on Paramount+ today and there is one mystery that will never be solved... who is the stig? But we do know, for the first time, she is female.
Ryan Reynolds On How His 4-Year-Old Influences His Deadpool Performance
Cailey Fleming and Ryan Reynolds' new film is all about remembering your inner child, and it turns out Ryan's 4-year-old is the biggest influence on his chaotic character in Deadpool.
Ben Knight On How He Ended Up In Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy'
Australian comedian Ben Knight still does a bit of teaching on the side of his comedy work, but he's the coolest teacher in school with his story on how he ended up in 'The Fall Guy' with Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt.
Bernard Fanning & Paul Dempsey On What It's Like To Have Two Frontmen
Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey are both frontmen of wildly successful bands, and they tell us how it's going now they've teamed up together.
Trevor Noah On Why More People Are Getting Offended By Comedy
Trevor Noah is coming back to Australia after finishing up as the host of America's 'The Daily Show' and while more people were getting offended by his comedy on the show, and in general, he thinks he knows why...
Sooshi Mango On How 'Ethnics Are The Same All Around The World'
Sooshi Mango have taken their act around the globe, and they tell us how in their own words "Ethnics are the same all around the world".