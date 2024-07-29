The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Lewis Hamilton Handed F1 Win After Teammate Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton Handed F1 Win After Teammate Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton has been handed one of the most dramatic wins in his career, after his teammate George Russell was disqualified for an illegal car at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Australia’s Oscar Piastri was promoted to second when the disqualification was handed down.

Russell appeared to have won his third-ever F1 race, but two and a half hours after the chequered flag fell at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, and with both Hamilton and Russell already heading back home to Monaco, the latter was thrown out of the official result.

Russell's Mercedes was found to be 1.5 kilograms underweight.

The stewards' decision provided Hamilton with his second win from his last three appearances, and a record-extending 105th of his career, but denied the Silver Arrows their first one-two finish since the penultimate round of the 2022 season in Brazil.

Reacting, Hamilton said: "I feel for George, and you don't want to win a race through a disqualification, but we have been back in the fight for victories in the past few races. It is incredibly competitive now."

Russell had just completed his media rounds when he was told his triumph was in grave danger.

"It is heartbreaking to be disqualified from today's race. It had been an unbelievable grand prix for us to make the one-stop strategy work," Russell said.

"Despite the disqualification, I am of course proud to have crossed the line first. It is also good that the team was still able to take the victory with Lewis."

With AAP.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Has Biggest Box Office Opening Of The Year
NEXT STORY

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Has Biggest Box Office Opening Of The Year

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Has Biggest Box Office Opening Of The Year

    ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Has Biggest Box Office Opening Of The Year

    Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has smashed box offices over the weekend with the biggest domestic opening of the year.
    Ministers Move Portfolios As Anthony Albanese Reshuffles Cabinet

    Ministers Move Portfolios As Anthony Albanese Reshuffles Cabinet

    The home affairs and immigration ministers are moving from their portfolios after a political firestorm while Indigenous senator Malarndirri McCarthy and Pat Conroy will ascend into cabinet.
    NASA Rover Finds 'Possible Signs Of Life' On Mars

    NASA Rover Finds 'Possible Signs Of Life' On Mars

    A single rock found by a NASA Rover may prove that life once lived on Mars billions of years ago.
    Aussies Disappointed At Return Of Sizzler’s Iconic Cheese Toast

    Aussies Disappointed At Return Of Sizzler’s Iconic Cheese Toast

    Sizzler brings back their esteemed cheese toast but Aussies aren’t having it.
    Sinéad O’Connor Wax Figure Removed From Museum After Backlash

    Sinéad O’Connor Wax Figure Removed From Museum After Backlash

    A wax figure of Sinéad O’Connor has sparked a minor uproar among fans and family members of the late singer, leading the National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin to remove it from display.