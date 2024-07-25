Katy Perry Confirmed To Be Performing At The AFL Grand Final

It's been in the rumour mill for weeks, but it's finally been confirmed: Katy Perry will be performing at this year's AFL Grand Final.

The Firework and Roar singer will entertain a crowd of about 100,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the pre-game entertainment.

It's the second time Perry will perform at the venue, after previously headlining the entertainment at the Women's T20 World Cup in March 2020.

"I'm so excited to be back in Australia and back at the mighty MCG to perform in front of 100,000 of the best and loudest fans in the world at this year's Toyota AFL Grand Final," Perry said in a statement.

"See you in September Oi Oi Oi!"

British performer Robbie Williams and American rock band Kiss led the pre-game entertainment at the past two grand finals.

The AFL's customer and commercial executive general manager Kylie Rogers said fans were set for a spectacular performance.

"The AFL continues to attract world-class artists to our game, and we're honoured to have Katy Perry on board to entertain a full house at the MCG and the millions of fans tuning in across the world," Mr Rogers said.

Other grand final performers are set to be announced closer to the event.

With AAP.