The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Bunnings Rave Confirmed With Peking Duk, What So Not And Kaila

Bunnings Rave Confirmed With Peking Duk, What So Not And Kaila

Following a viral social media campaign, Bunnings has confirmed they will be hosting a rave at one of its warehouses.

The iconic Aussie retailer will host the first-ever “Bunnings rave” in August.

Electronic music duo Peking Duk posted a video confirming the news.

@pekingduk The #bunningsrave is happening in AUGUST 🔒 @Bunnings @What So Not @Kaila ♬ Bunnings Rave Remix - Peking Duk

“The people have spoken and Bunnings have listened. We’re doing this. Y’all made this happen. Oh my God, we’re going to have a rave with Bunnings,” Reuben Styles, one part of Peking Duk alongside Adam Hyde, said.

“We still don’t know where. So pick a spot, pick a state, pick a Bunnings, where do you want to do this party?

“Where are we going to do this? Let’s party, let’s rave.” A Bunnings spokesperson told Mumbrella: “We have loved seeing all Aussie music lovers across the country share their enthusiasm for a Bunnings rave.

“So it comes with great excitement to confirm that together with Peking Duk, What So Not and Kaila, we’ve found a way to give the people what they want – the Bunnings Warehouse Party is happening.”

Obnoxious Train Passengers Slammed Over Blasting Techno Music Through The Carriage
NEXT STORY

Obnoxious Train Passengers Slammed Over Blasting Techno Music Through The Carriage

Advertisement

Related Articles

Obnoxious Train Passengers Slammed Over Blasting Techno Music Through The Carriage

Obnoxious Train Passengers Slammed Over Blasting Techno Music Through The Carriage

Perth passengers crammed onto a busy train have had their commute made that bit worse by a group of young men blasting loud techno music from their portable speakers.
Supreme Court Rules Boneless Chicken Wings Can, In Fact, Have Bones

Supreme Court Rules Boneless Chicken Wings Can, In Fact, Have Bones

A Supreme Court in Ohio has ruled that consumers can’t expect boneless chicken wings to actually be boneless, after a man sued a restaurant for choking on an unexpected bone in his meal.
Jennifer Aniston Blasts JD Vance Over Kamala Harris Comments

Jennifer Aniston Blasts JD Vance Over Kamala Harris Comments

Jennifer Aniston has blasted JD Vance for saying women such as US Vice-President Kamala Harris are "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives".
FBI Director Raises Questions Over Whether Donald Trump Was Hit By A Bullet Or Shrapnel

FBI Director Raises Questions Over Whether Donald Trump Was Hit By A Bullet Or Shrapnel

FBI director Christopher Wray has questioned whether Donald Trump was hit in the ear by a bullet or shrapnel when a gunman attempted to assassinate him at Pennsylvania rally.
Prince Harry Will Not Bring Meghan Markle Back To UK Over Safety Concerns

Prince Harry Will Not Bring Meghan Markle Back To UK Over Safety Concerns

Prince Harry has said he will not bring Meghan Markle back to the United Kingdom over “genuine concerns” for her safety.