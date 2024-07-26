Bunnings Rave Confirmed With Peking Duk, What So Not And Kaila

The iconic Aussie retailer will host the first-ever “Bunnings rave” in August.

Electronic music duo Peking Duk posted a video confirming the news.

“The people have spoken and Bunnings have listened. We’re doing this. Y’all made this happen. Oh my God, we’re going to have a rave with Bunnings,” Reuben Styles, one part of Peking Duk alongside Adam Hyde, said.

“We still don’t know where. So pick a spot, pick a state, pick a Bunnings, where do you want to do this party?

“Where are we going to do this? Let’s party, let’s rave.” A Bunnings spokesperson told Mumbrella: “We have loved seeing all Aussie music lovers across the country share their enthusiasm for a Bunnings rave.

“So it comes with great excitement to confirm that together with Peking Duk, What So Not and Kaila, we’ve found a way to give the people what they want – the Bunnings Warehouse Party is happening.”