FBI Director Raises Questions Over Whether Donald Trump Was Hit By A Bullet Or Shrapnel

Thomas Crooks, 20, fired at least eight rounds from a rooftop during the July 13 rally, wounding Trump, killing one attendee and wounding two others.

Testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Wray said: “With respect to former president Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear”.

"As I sit here right now, I don't know whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have also landed somewhere else."

The statement drew backlash from Republicans, with Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman, telling the New York Post “Anyone who believes this conspiracy bulls*** is either mentally deficient or wilfully peddling falsehoods for political reasons.”

“We have seen there is no depth low enough for the Biden-Harris Administration. So it’s not surprising they are doing this now,” he added.

In previous testimony, Wray had revealed that analysis of Crooks laptop showed he had researched the JFK assassination before registering for the Pennsylvania rally.

"Analysis of a laptop that the investigation ties to the shooter reveals that on July 6, he did a Google search for 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy,' Wray said.