Prince Harry Will Not Bring Meghan Markle Back To UK Over Safety Concerns

Talking to Rebecca Barry on the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, Prince Harry spoke about the High Court ruling after he was the subject of phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers (MNG) from 2006 to 2011.

The High Court found that MNG used unlawful methods, including hacking of voicemail messages and the use of private investigators, to publish 15 stories.

Harry said he “won’t bring my wife back to this country” over “genuine concerns” for her safety.

“All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they’ve read,” he said.

“And whether it’s a knife or acid, these are things that are genuine concerns for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

He added that he finally feels “vindicated” by the High Court ruling.

He explained that the late Queen Elizabeth II had given him her blessing on his legal fight.

"We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something that she supported," he said.

"She knew how much this meant to me, and she's very much up there going, 'see this through to the end', without question."

Prince Harry added that he thought it would have been nice to do the legal battle “as a family” and that he made it “very clear that this is something that needs to be done.”

"It has caused part of a rift."