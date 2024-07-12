The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Japan Orders People To Laugh At Least Once A Day For Their Health

Japan Orders People To Laugh At Least Once A Day For Their Health

People in one prefecture in Japan have been ordered, by law, to giggle at least once a day, for the sake of their health.

The legislation also designates the 8th day of every month as a laughter day. But some pollies opposed the law, claiming it breached the "fundamental human right to remain straight-faced".

It’s not just Japan that is taking the health benefits of laughter seriously.

In a major new study conducted by Dr Mary Bennett at Indiana State University in the US, researchers have discovered conclusive evidence that there is a link between laughter and the ability to fight disease through the analysis of 33 healthy women.

Half of these women watched a comedy movie together, given the choice of films starring Bill Cosby, Tim Allen or Robin Williams.

The other half of the participants were made to watch a dull video on tourism.

When the films concluded, scientists took samples of the women's immune cells, known as natural killer cells, and combined them with cancer cells to see how effectively they attacked the disease.

The results revealed the participants who had found the comedy film funny enough to laugh out loud during it had significantly healthier immune systems afterwards than those who had watched the boring film on tourism.

"This could be clinically important. The use of humour to stimulate laughter could be an effective complementary therapy to decrease stress and improve natural killer cell activity in persons with viral illness or cancer,” Dr Mary Bennet said.

Humour workshops do exist and are marketed for self-healing and reducing stress, and with this study revealing that it can boost the immune system by up to 40 per cent, there’s a push for health professionals to look more seriously at humour as a complementary therapy.

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics
NEXT STORY

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Advertisement

Related Articles

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Just two weeks out from the start of the Olympics, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days.
Brisbane Couple Accused Of Being Russian Spies

Brisbane Couple Accused Of Being Russian Spies

A Russian-born couple living in Brisbane has been charged with espionage after allegedly conspiring to send sensitive defence force information to Russia.
Couple Slammed After Wedding RSVP Requires Guest’s Bank Card Details

Couple Slammed After Wedding RSVP Requires Guest’s Bank Card Details

A couple has raised eyebrows after sending out wedding invites and asking attendees to scan a QR code to RSVP online, before requesting their bank card details.
Study Finds Better Sleep On The Weekend Makes For A Less Exhausting Workweek

Study Finds Better Sleep On The Weekend Makes For A Less Exhausting Workweek

Research out of the University of Mannheim in Germany has found that high-quality sleep during the weekend was associated with lower levels of exhaustion during the workweek.
Gen Z Travellers Claim Supermarkets Are The New Destination Hot-Spot For Tourists

Gen Z Travellers Claim Supermarkets Are The New Destination Hot-Spot For Tourists

Visiting the local supermarket when you travel abroad has become a must-do for Gen Z travellers, who claim it counts as ‘sightseeing’ as there’s much to discover about a country’s local foodways and culture in its aisles.