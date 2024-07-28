The Project

Italian Flagbearer Issues Grovelling Apology To Wife After Losing Wedding Ring During Opening Ceremony

Defending Olympic champion, Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, has issued a grovelling apology to his wife after he lost his wedding ring during the Opening Ceremony.

Tamberi’s ring slipped off his finger and in the River Seine while he was the flagbearer for Italy.

“I’m sorry my love, I’m so sorry,” Tamberi said on Instagram in Italian.

“Too much water, too many kilograms lost in the past few months or maybe the uncontrollable enthusiasm of what we were doing. Probably all three things.

“The fact remains that I heard it slip away, I saw it fly.... I followed it with my eyes until I saw it bounce inside the boat.

“A glimmer of hope... But unfortunately the bounce was in the wrong direction and floating more than a thousand times in the air I saw it dive into the water as if that was the only place it wanted to be.

“A few moments that lasted forever.”

Tamberi added that he “couldn’t imagine better a place” for the ring to be lost.

“It will remain forever in the riverbed of the City of Love, flown away while I was trying to carry the Italian tricolor as high as possible during the Opening Ceremony of the most important sporting event in the world,” he said.

“If I had to make up an excuse I would never have been able to be so imaginative.”

Tamberi went on to say he promises to marry her again and have a new ring.

The Italian is hoping to defend his gold medal from Tokyo, which is he famously shared with Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim in emotional scenes.

The pair couldn’t be separated in the high jump event, and both agreed to call it even and share the gold, providing one of the most emotional memtns in Olympics history.

