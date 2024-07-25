Donald Trump Shooter Searched JFK Assassination Online Before Shooting

Crooks, a nursing home aide, fired at least eight rounds from his rooftop position near the July 13 rally, wounding the Republican presidential candidate in the ear, killing one rally attendee and wounding two others.

"Analysis of a laptop that the investigation ties to the shooter reveals that on July 6, he did a Google search for 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy,' said FBI director Christopher Wray in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

"That is the same day that it appears that he registered for the Butler rally," he said, adding that suspect Thomas Crooks had become "very focused on President Trump and his rally" at the time.

Former President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963, by Lee Harvey Oswald.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

