The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Donald Trump Shooter Searched JFK Assassination Online Before Shooting

Donald Trump Shooter Searched JFK Assassination Online Before Shooting

The FBI has said 20-year-old Thomas Crooks researched the John F Kennedy assassination on the day he registered for Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Crooks, a nursing home aide, fired at least eight rounds from his rooftop position near the July 13 rally, wounding the Republican presidential candidate in the ear, killing one rally attendee and wounding two others.

"Analysis of a laptop that the investigation ties to the shooter reveals that on July 6, he did a Google search for 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy,' said FBI director Christopher Wray in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

"That is the same day that it appears that he registered for the Butler rally," he said, adding that suspect Thomas Crooks had become "very focused on President Trump and his rally" at the time.

Former President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963, by Lee Harvey Oswald.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

With AAP.

Kamala Harris' Meme-ification Culminates Into Charli XCX Branding VP 'Brat'
NEXT STORY

Kamala Harris' Meme-ification Culminates Into Charli XCX Branding VP 'Brat'

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Kamala Harris' Meme-ification Culminates Into Charli XCX Branding VP 'Brat'

    Kamala Harris' Meme-ification Culminates Into Charli XCX Branding VP 'Brat'

    The internet has run wild, making memes of Vice President Kamala Harris following Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race, and it is the type of advertising and hype that money cannot buy.
    Dog Put In 'Air Jail' So Owner's Can Trim Nails Leaves Internet In Stitches

    Dog Put In 'Air Jail' So Owner's Can Trim Nails Leaves Internet In Stitches

    Trimming your dog's nails can be quite the challenge, especially when they're not a fan of having their feet touched, but one owner's creative solution to this left the internet in stitches.
    Artist Seemingly Paid $20,000 To Sketch Bluey Holding A Lightsaber

    Artist Seemingly Paid $20,000 To Sketch Bluey Holding A Lightsaber

    Comic book artist Jim Lee was seemingly paid $20,000 to sketch Aussie icon Bluey holding Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber and Han Solo’s pistol in a rare commission.
    ‘Inside Out 2’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Animated Film Of All Time

    ‘Inside Out 2’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Animated Film Of All Time

    Step aside Elsa, because ‘Inside Out 2’ is now the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.
    Landlord Blasted For Increasing Rent By Over 60%

    Landlord Blasted For Increasing Rent By Over 60%

    A landlord has come under fire for increasing a tenant's rent by an astounding 61.7 per cent.