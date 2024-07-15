The Project

England Fan Gets Euro 'Winner' Tattoo Before The Final (It Did Not End Well)

An England fan will be twice as disappointed after the Euro final because he has a stark reminder of the Final loss on his leg forever.

Dan Thomas from Swindon was so confident England would win the Euros, he had a celebrity tattoo put on his leg, following the Three Lion's win of the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

The tattoo depicts the Euro trophy with the words' England Euro 2024' above it, and the cursed word 'Winners' below the Cup.

"I thought (England) would get far, so it's come as no shock," Dan told The Mirror before the final.

"I'm pretty confident. I think it will happen. I wouldn't have got it done if I didn't think it would happen. I think it will be close and I think it will be 1-1, but go to extra time. I think we'll win 2-1 at extra time."

Unfortunately for Dan, he did get the scoreline correct, just not for the right teams.

Spain won a record fourth European Championship title after Mikel Oyarzabal's 87th-minute goal clinched a 2-1 victory over England, whose painful decades-long wait for a major trophy goes on.

Substitute Cole Palmer equalised for England in the 73rd minute to cancel out Nico Williams' opener in the 47th from 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal's pass.

With AAP.

