David Arquette On Mission For People To Give Clowns A ‘Second Chance’

If you suffer from coulrophobia, then look away now because actor David Arquette is on a mission to bring back your fears.

Arquette, best known for his role in ‘Scream’, is using his time to make clowns popular again and to give them a “second chance”.

The actor bought the rights to Bozo the Clown in 2022, and told Page Six clowns have been demonised by depictions in horror movies such as ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘It’.

“There’s more good clowns out there than there are scary clowns, despite what kind of films are being made,” he said.

“I love clowns in general. And if you find clowns creepy, you should give them a second shot.

“We’re on a mission to sort of bring joy back to the world and sort of shine a light on happy clowns and Bozo is one of the happiest.”

Image: Instagram/ David Arquette

