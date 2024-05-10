The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Bin Night Just Got Easier With This Ingenious TikTok Hack

Bin Night Just Got Easier With This Ingenious TikTok Hack

For years we have had to decide, after every bin night, do we struggle with one trip from the curb, or do it in two separate trips? Well struggle no more as a tradie on TikTok has gone viral with his ingenious method.

Kyle Hume, the genius, has shared his method of collecting his bins in one go and once you'll see it you won't believe it was there the whole time.

The method is to simply place one bin in front of the other, and, with the bin in front, open its lid and capture it in the bin behind. Then, once the lid is securely in place, tilt the bin backwards and voila, you're only making one trip back to the house so why even worry about getting out of your Uggs for this?

Of course, this only works if both your bins are the same size, but progress is progress, and don't just take our word for it, TikTok users are also amazed.

"I've learned more on TikTok about adulting than I ever did in school," said one impressed user.

"My dad is going to be flabbergasted when I show him this," said one child who honestly, if you're old enough to be on TikTok and say "flabbergasted" you're old enough to get your dads bins in for him.

But of course, it wouldn't be the Internet without people complaining.

"Don't you have two arms?" questioned one less impressed user, not understanding the beauty in two wheelie bins interlocking and going for a ride.

But forget the haters Kyle Hume, we think you're a genius, and we can't wait until next week's bin night to try this out. If someone could just remind me if it is recycling or green waste, that would be a big help…

Iconic Former Reality Star Duo Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie Are Reuniting For A New Show
NEXT STORY

Iconic Former Reality Star Duo Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie Are Reuniting For A New Show

Advertisement

Related Articles

Iconic Former Reality Star Duo Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie Are Reuniting For A New Show

Iconic Former Reality Star Duo Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie Are Reuniting For A New Show

In the words of Paris Hilton, that’s hot!
Apple Apologises And Pulls Controversial iPad Ad

Apple Apologises And Pulls Controversial iPad Ad

Apple has apologised for their latest iPad Pro commercial, which showed various art supplies, musical instruments, and video games being crushed in a hydraulic press.
Taylor Swift Fans Left Stunned As Singer Makes Major Changes To The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Fans Left Stunned As Singer Makes Major Changes To The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has kicked off the European leg of her Eras tour with an updated set list that includes tracks from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Air Vanuatu Enters Liquidation, Cancels All Flights To And From Australia

Air Vanuatu Enters Liquidation, Cancels All Flights To And From Australia

Air Vanuatu has entered voluntary liquidation after suddenly cancelling dozens of its international flights. 
American Pundits Lose Their Mind Over Stormy Daniels At Trump Trial

American Pundits Lose Their Mind Over Stormy Daniels At Trump Trial

Stormy Daniels took to the stand to testify in Donald Trump's hush money case in New York this week.