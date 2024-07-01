The Project

Aussie Couple Travels To Every One Of Jetstar’s Destinations

An Australian couple has ticked off every destination offered on Jetstar’s travel network.

Julie Brown and her partner, Josh, signed up for the budget airline’s loyalty program Club Jetstar over a decade ago and have since managed to save over $20,000 with the airline.

The couple and their three children have flown to 34 destinations with Jetstar, and have wowed the airline itself.

“It is certainly not everyday we see a family who travels this much,” a Jetstar spokesperson said.

“It is exciting to see a savvy family who has benefited from Club Jetstar discounts for over 10 years, exploring more places for less.”

Speaking on her impressive travels, Brown said, “It’s really exciting, completing the whole network wasn’t something we intentionally planned but just happened naturally as sales came up and we looked for places we hadn’t travelled to.”

“We are both busy working parents so holidays for us are a way of switching off from life and connecting with our children and creating some life long memories,” she said.

“Usually my husband will call me and tell me there is a sale somewhere and we just book it if it’s a good deal.”

The family’s most recent trip, and one of the last in the network to complete, was to Rarotonga in the Cook Islands.

Brown said it was unlike anywhere she’d been before.

“I didn’t know what to expect – but it’s the most beautiful place — nothing compares,” she said.

