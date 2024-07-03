Fans Defend Dua Lipa After Awkward Glastonbury Interaction

Aspiring musician Liam C spotted Dua at the music festival, and took it upon himself to approach the pop star and ask if he could perform 30 seconds of his song for her.

“Right now I am busking around Camden and I wanted to play you 30 seconds of my song and if you like it, I just want to get your reaction and that’s it,” he said.

Dua obliged and politely listened to Liam C perform on a ukelele, even bopping her head along to the song and telling him she “loved it”.

Liam C uploaded footage of the award encounter to social media, where it quickly went viral for Dua’s gracious response.

Many commenters were quick to point out how uncomfortable the popstar appeared during the interaction, asking why the busker would ambush her with a camera when she was trying to enjoy the festival.

“Everyone saying she looked awkward. That is a natural reaction to strangers singing in your face,” said one commenter, while another told Liam C to “never force anyone else to listen to that sh*t again”.

One commenter said the “Song was hot garbage tbf. Can't blame her for wanting to get away” and another said Dua’s eyes were “desperate for escape”.

Dua Lipa wasn’t the only star to enjoy a personal performance from Liam C at Glastonbury, with the busker also managing to track down Stormzy.