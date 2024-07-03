UK Labour Leader Says He’s Knocking Off At 6pm On Fridays If He Becomes PM

Starmer told Virgin Radio he does “not do a work-related thing after 6pm pretty well come what may” so he can spend time with his family.

And if he becomes Prime Minister, that habit won’t be changing.

“We’ve had a strategy in place, and we’ll try to keep to it, which is to carve out really protected time for the kids. So on a Friday – I’ve been doing this for years – I will not do a work-related thing after six o’clock, pretty well come what may.

“There are a few exceptions, but that’s what we do.”

Starmer said that just because he’s a decision-maker, that doesn’t allow him “the space to be a dad and have fun with your kids”.

“Actually, it helps me. It takes me away from the pressure, it relaxes me and I think actually, not only is that what I want to do as a dad, it is better.”

But while that may sound good in theory, a spokesperson for the Labour leader clarified his comments by saying “Obviously he recognises things will be different if he does end up in No 10.”