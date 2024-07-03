The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

UK Labour Leader Says He’s Knocking Off At 6pm On Fridays If He Becomes PM

UK Labour Leader Says He’s Knocking Off At 6pm On Fridays If He Becomes PM

With the hours counting down to the UK election, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he won’t be working past 6pm on Fridays if he gets the top job.

Starmer told Virgin Radio he does “not do a work-related thing after 6pm pretty well come what may” so he can spend time with his family.

And if he becomes Prime Minister, that habit won’t be changing.

“We’ve had a strategy in place, and we’ll try to keep to it, which is to carve out really protected time for the kids. So on a Friday – I’ve been doing this for years – I will not do a work-related thing after six o’clock, pretty well come what may.

“There are a few exceptions, but that’s what we do.”

Starmer said that just because he’s a decision-maker, that doesn’t allow him “the space to be a dad and have fun with your kids”.

“Actually, it helps me. It takes me away from the pressure, it relaxes me and I think actually, not only is that what I want to do as a dad, it is better.”

But while that may sound good in theory, a spokesperson for the Labour leader clarified his comments by saying “Obviously he recognises things will be different if he does end up in No 10.”

Bolivian President Accused Of Staging Coup To Boost Popularity
NEXT STORY

Bolivian President Accused Of Staging Coup To Boost Popularity

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bolivian President Accused Of Staging Coup To Boost Popularity

Bolivian President Accused Of Staging Coup To Boost Popularity

Bolivian President Luis Arce has been accused of staging a “coup” in an effort to make himself more popular.
Fans Defend Dua Lipa After Awkward Glastonbury Interaction

Fans Defend Dua Lipa After Awkward Glastonbury Interaction

Dua Lipa fans have come to the star’s defence after she went viral for looking less than impressed by a busker’s performance at Glastonbury.
Over A Quarter Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Purchases Are For Single Tickets

Over A Quarter Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Purchases Are For Single Tickets

Over a quarter of Taylor Swift fans are heading to the Eras tour alone.
Doritos Has Just Launched A Coffee Flavour Range, And We Are Confused

Doritos Has Just Launched A Coffee Flavour Range, And We Are Confused

Doritos; known for their cheesy goodness and savoury hit, have just launched a new flavour that might leave you a little confused.
Lily Allen Joins OnlyFans To Sell Feet Pics

Lily Allen Joins OnlyFans To Sell Feet Pics

Lily Allen has revealed she has joined OnlyFans to sell pictures of her feet after receiving a five-star rating on the foot-ranking website WikiFeet.