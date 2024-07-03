Over A Quarter Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Purchases Are For Single Tickets

According to The Times, data from Viagogo shows that since November 2022, when the dates for Taylor Swift’s tour were announced, 28 per cent of Eras tour purchases have been for single tickets.

That’s a higher percentage than any other concert listed on the online marketplace in the past 18 months.

Writer Sarah Wood González shared her experiences with attending the show solo in The Times, saying she had intended to attend the show with a friend, but when she got to the front of the waitlist, there was only one £299 ($568) ticket available.

Sarah turned to social media for advice, posting on Instagram where several Swifties told her that too had gone to the Eras tour alone and loved it, and a number even suggested meeting up and going together.

The writer went on to say there was “an infectious joyfulness to the crowd” and she felt “welcome and extremely safe”.