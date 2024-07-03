The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Over A Quarter Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Purchases Are For Single Tickets

Over A Quarter Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Purchases Are For Single Tickets

Over a quarter of Taylor Swift fans are heading to the Eras tour alone.

According to The Times, data from Viagogo shows that since November 2022, when the dates for Taylor Swift’s tour were announced, 28 per cent of Eras tour purchases have been for single tickets. 

That’s a higher percentage than any other concert listed on the online marketplace in the past 18 months. 

Writer Sarah Wood González shared her experiences with attending the show solo in The Times, saying she had intended to attend the show with a friend, but when she got to the front of the waitlist, there was only one £299 ($568) ticket available. 

Sarah turned to social media for advice, posting on Instagram where several Swifties told her that too had gone to the Eras tour alone and loved it, and a number even suggested meeting up and going together.  

The writer went on to say there was “an infectious joyfulness to the crowd” and she felt “welcome and extremely safe”.

Bolivian President Accused Of Staging Coup To Boost Popularity
NEXT STORY

Bolivian President Accused Of Staging Coup To Boost Popularity

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bolivian President Accused Of Staging Coup To Boost Popularity

Bolivian President Accused Of Staging Coup To Boost Popularity

Bolivian President Luis Arce has been accused of staging a “coup” in an effort to make himself more popular.
UK Labour Leader Says He’s Knocking Off At 6pm On Fridays If He Becomes PM

UK Labour Leader Says He’s Knocking Off At 6pm On Fridays If He Becomes PM

With the hours counting down to the UK election, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he won’t be working past 6pm on Fridays if he gets the top job.
Fans Defend Dua Lipa After Awkward Glastonbury Interaction

Fans Defend Dua Lipa After Awkward Glastonbury Interaction

Dua Lipa fans have come to the star’s defence after she went viral for looking less than impressed by a busker’s performance at Glastonbury.
Doritos Has Just Launched A Coffee Flavour Range, And We Are Confused

Doritos Has Just Launched A Coffee Flavour Range, And We Are Confused

Doritos; known for their cheesy goodness and savoury hit, have just launched a new flavour that might leave you a little confused.
Lily Allen Joins OnlyFans To Sell Feet Pics

Lily Allen Joins OnlyFans To Sell Feet Pics

Lily Allen has revealed she has joined OnlyFans to sell pictures of her feet after receiving a five-star rating on the foot-ranking website WikiFeet.