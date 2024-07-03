Doritos Has Just Launched A Coffee Flavour Range, And We Are Confused

Doritos Australia have announced a new ‘Coffee’ flavour, which it describes as a “perfect pick-me-up’ for that 3pm slump.

“Each afternoon, people across the country are left disappointed by their favourite coffee shop being closed just as they need an afternoon pick-me-up,” Kat Miller, Senior Brand Manager, Doritos said in a statement.

“This is why we’re excited to announce the release of Doritos Coffee - the perfect snack to help Aussies beat the 3pm slump.”

I'm not going to lie; a normal coffee would probably be more effective.

But for those interested in the new flavour, there’s a catch. There’s only a limited number of the packets of chips, and the company will be giving away 25 of the packs at 3pm every day.

Image: Getty/Doritos Australia