Bolivian President Accused Of Staging Coup To Boost Popularity

After Bolivian armed forces pulled back from the presidential palace in La Paz, a general was arrested after President Arce slammed the "coup" attempt against the government and called for international support.

But now Zuniga has reportedly told journalists that Arce ordered him to stage the sham coup, in order to boost the president’s flailing popularity.

Opponents of Arce have reportedly found evidence of the coup being staged, while Arce has denied the allegations.

Earlier on Wednesday, military units led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, recently stripped of his military command, had gathered in the central Plaza Murillo square, home to the presidential palace and Congress.

"Today the country is facing an attempted coup d'etat. Today the country faces once again interests so that democracy in Bolivia is cut short," Arce said in comments from the presidential palace, with armed soldiers outside.

"The Bolivian people are summoned today. We need the Bolivian people to organise and mobilise against the coup d'etat in favour of democracy."

A few hours later, a Reuters witness saw soldiers withdraw from the square and police take control of the plaza.

Bolivian authorities arrested Zuniga and took him away, though their destination was unclear.

Inside the presidential palace, Arce swore in Jose Wilson Sanchez as the military commander, Zuniga's former role.

He called for calm and order to be restored.

"I order that all personnel mobilised on the streets return to their units," Sanchez said.