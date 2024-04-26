Airline Asks Business Class Passengers If They Would BYO Cutlery In An Attempt To Be More Sustainable

According to Business Insider, the recent survey circulated within the online community “Cathay Lab”, which is made up of around 10,000 people who offer feedback on customer experiences.

The idea comes amid a rise in sustainable practices across the aviation industry, however, the “Bring Your Own Fork” policy was met with some raised eyebrows from passengers who thought the idea was ‘ridiculous.’

A screenshot of the survey was posted to FlyerTalk, an online forum dedicated to aviation.

The survey asked: 'If you are travelling with Cathay Pacific in business class, to what extent are you willing to contribute to the following sustainable initiatives?'

People were asked to answer four proposed initiatives, including ‘bring your own cutlery set’, ‘bring a reusable water bottle’, ‘give used water bottles to cabin crew at the end of the flight’ and ‘put your water bottle in a recycling bin at the aircraft exit’. They could rate their willingness on a scale of “very willing” to “not willing at all.”

While people seemed fine to participate in the latter three, many had an issue with bring their own cutlery set on board.

'Option 2 is ridiculous. They can offer reusable cutlery anyway,' wrote one user. 'How would you even get past security? People who don't know the rules would end up having a stash of "non compliant" cutlery confiscated’, another added.

One user even feels that the policy is part of a larger plan to charge passengers, writing “BYO cutleries. If you didn't bring any, we can lend you a set for $2. Just tap your card right here.”