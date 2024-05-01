News
Meet The Nightmare Robots Taking Over The World
Meet Sparkles, Atlas, Astrobot and Dino, the slightly menacing humanoid robots created to make our lives easier. We probably don't need any of them...
Bondi Junction Stabbing Victim's Mother Calls For Government Action On Mental Health
Elizabeth Young is wracked with grief and anger after her daughter Jade was killed during the Bondi Junction stabbing attack. Now, she is pleading with the government to enact profound changes to tackle Australia's mental health crisis as the country's leaders get set to meet for crisis talks about violence against women.
Deborah Frances-White On What Her Definition Of A Feminist Is
Deborah Frances-White's podcast The Guilty Feminist is wildly popular, and she tells us what her definition of a feminist really is.
Kyle And Jackie O Show Shocks Melbourne On First Day
The Kyle and Jackie O Show has dominated Sydney airwaves for nearly two decades, but now they have launched in Melbourne, so will the Victorian capital fall in love, or will they get offended and switch off? Steve Price gives us his thoughts.
Australians Lost $2.7 Billion To Scams Across 2023
New data has revealed older Aussies are increasingly in scammers' sights after $2.7 billion was lost to scams in 2023. Now, the government is looking to take action against banks, telcos and digital platforms that fail to protect users. Scam victim Gary Meachen joins us.
Rohan Browning On How Stressful It Is To Qualify For Olympics
Australian Olympian Rohan Browning is still in the process of qualifying for the Paris Olympics, and he tells us how stressful it is not to know if he's going this close to the Game... and if he's bringing back his iconic mullet.
Thousands March For National Gendered Violence Plan
Tens of thousands of people have marched across Australian cities, calling on the government to implement a national gendered violence plan to stamp out violence against women. The hosts of 'The Imperfects' podcast went viral for their stance on men standing up on the issue, and they join us.