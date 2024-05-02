Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 02 May 2024
News
Air Date: Thu 2 May 2024
Join the Project hosts Georgie Tunny, Waleed Aly, Sam Taunton, Liz Ellis and guests Todd McKenney and Shane Jacobson as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Episodes
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
Video Extras
More
Latest Episodes
News
Bondi Junction Stabbing Victim's Mother Calls For Government Action On Mental Health
Elizabeth Young is wracked with grief and anger after her daughter Jade was killed during the Bondi Junction stabbing attack. Now, she is pleading with the government to enact profound changes to tackle Australia's mental health crisis as the country's leaders get set to meet for crisis talks about violence against women.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
2024