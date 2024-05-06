The Project

Callum & Jake Robinson Confirmed Dead By Mexican Police
Surfer Randy Dibble was meant to go on the fateful camping trip in Mexico with Callum and Jake Robinson and Jack Carter Rhoad, who were found dead after a week of searches. Randy tells us what kind of person his friend Callum was and the one regret he has about the advice he gave him. 

5 mins

5 mins

Sam Fischer Shows Off His Singing Skills On The Desk

Aussie singer Sam Fischer said trying to match Guy Sebastian's singing was one of the hardest things he's ever done, and he gave us a little demo of his skills live on the desk.

4 mins

1.5 Million People Turn Out To Madonna's Brazil Concert

1.5 million people have packed out Brazil's Copacabana Beach to watch Madonna. The Queen of Pop held a free concert to close out her 'Celebration' tour.

2 mins

South Australian Footy Team Wins By 516 Points

South Australia's Fitzroy team has had the biggest win in the club's history, putting 516 points on a struggling Elizabeth side.

3 mins

Two Men Charged With Cutting Down Iconic British Tree

Two UK men have been charged with cutting down the historic 150-year-old Sycamore Gap tree near Hadrian's Wall, and Mel Buttle tells us how she's feeling about the whole ordeal. 

4 mins

Meet The Nightmare Robots Taking Over The World

Meet Sparkles, Atlas, Astrobot and Dino, the slightly menacing humanoid robots created to make our lives easier.  We probably don't need any of them...

9 mins

Bondi Junction Stabbing Victim's Mother Calls For Government Action On Mental Health

Elizabeth Young is wracked with grief and anger after her daughter Jade was killed during the Bondi Junction stabbing attack.  Now, she is pleading with the government to enact profound changes to tackle Australia's mental health crisis as the country's leaders get set to meet for crisis talks about violence against women. 

6 mins

Deborah Frances-White On What Her Definition Of A Feminist Is

Deborah Frances-White's podcast The Guilty Feminist is wildly popular, and she tells us what her definition of a feminist really is.

