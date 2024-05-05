News
Sam Fischer Shows Off His Singing Skills On The Desk
Aussie singer Sam Fischer said trying to match Guy Sebastian's singing was one of the hardest things he's ever done, and he gave us a little demo of his skills live on the desk.
1.5 Million People Turn Out To Madonna's Brazil Concert
1.5 million people have packed out Brazil's Copacabana Beach to watch Madonna. The Queen of Pop held a free concert to close out her 'Celebration' tour.
South Australian Footy Team Wins By 516 Points
South Australia's Fitzroy team has had the biggest win in the club's history, putting 516 points on a struggling Elizabeth side.
Two Men Charged With Cutting Down Iconic British Tree
Two UK men have been charged with cutting down the historic 150-year-old Sycamore Gap tree near Hadrian's Wall, and Mel Buttle tells us how she's feeling about the whole ordeal.
Meet The Nightmare Robots Taking Over The World
Meet Sparkles, Atlas, Astrobot and Dino, the slightly menacing humanoid robots created to make our lives easier. We probably don't need any of them...
Bondi Junction Stabbing Victim's Mother Calls For Government Action On Mental Health
Elizabeth Young is wracked with grief and anger after her daughter Jade was killed during the Bondi Junction stabbing attack. Now, she is pleading with the government to enact profound changes to tackle Australia's mental health crisis as the country's leaders get set to meet for crisis talks about violence against women.
Deborah Frances-White On What Her Definition Of A Feminist Is
Deborah Frances-White's podcast The Guilty Feminist is wildly popular, and she tells us what her definition of a feminist really is.