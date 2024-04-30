Guest Interviews
Cortnee Vine On Why The Olympics Is So Important To Her And The Matildas
Cortnee Vine's attention may be on this week's A-League Women's Final, but in just a few weeks she will be heading to Paris, and she tells us why the Olympics are so important to her and the Matildas.
Pet Shop Boys On Why They Love Ja’Mie from Summer Heights High
The Pet Shop Boys may be international superstars, but they still have time for Aussie TV, and they tell us why they love Ja'Mie from Summer Heights High.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals That She Never Got A Hangover On Geordie Shore
Charlotte Crosby burst on to our screens as a party girl on Geordie Shore, but reality TV star tells us she never once had a hangover on the show.
Why Luke Kidgell Wants His Fans To Call Him 'Daddy'
Luke Kidgell has had some great crowd heckles while being a stand-up comic, but he tells us the reason why 'Daddy' is his favourite.
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt On Why They Don't Respect Chris Hemsworth
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt On Why They Don't Respect Chris Hemsworth

Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt's new movie 'The Fall Guy' was shot in Australia, and when we asked them where they get their recommendations for things to wear Down Under, they both had some significant opinions about Chris Hemsworth…
Skye Wheatley On What It Was Like Being Reunited With Her Kids On I'm A Celebrity
Skye Wheatley has been officially crowned as Queen of the Jungle, and she and Tristan tell us all about their emotional reunions with their kids during the I'm A Celebrity finale.
Ellie Cole & Brittany Hockley On The Task That Will Torment Them Forever
Brittany Hockley and Ellie Cole just missed out on the I'm A Celebrity finale, and they tell us the one task that is going to torment them forever.