Guest Interviews
Why Todd McKenney & Shane Jacobson Are Truly An Odd Couple
Todd McKenney and Shane Jacobson really are an odd couple and they share with us how different they actually are.
Chris Hemsworth On Going From Hero To Villain In Furiosa: A Mad Max Sa
Chris Hemsworth has played so many iconic movie heroes over his acting career, and he tells us what it was like to ditch the hammer and become a villain for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
Cortnee Vine On Why The Olympics Is So Important To Her And The Matildas
Cortnee Vine's attention may be on this week's A-League Women's Final, but in just a few weeks she will be heading to Paris, and she tells us why the Olympics are so important to her and the Matildas.
Pet Shop Boys On Why They Love Ja’Mie from Summer Heights High
The Pet Shop Boys may be international superstars, but they still have time for Aussie TV, and they tell us why they love Ja'Mie from Summer Heights High.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals That She Never Got A Hangover On Geordie Shore
Charlotte Crosby burst on to our screens as a party girl on Geordie Shore, but reality TV star tells us she never once had a hangover on the show.
Why Luke Kidgell Wants His Fans To Call Him 'Daddy'
Luke Kidgell has had some great crowd heckles while being a stand-up comic, but he tells us the reason why 'Daddy' is his favourite.
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt On Why They Don't Respect Chris Hemsworth
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt's new movie 'The Fall Guy' was shot in Australia, and when we asked them where they get their recommendations for things to wear Down Under, they both had some significant opinions about Chris Hemsworth…