Harry Potter Star Shocks Fans With New Music

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has shocked fans with his latest musical venture, with many less than impressed with his new album, ORaNgE.

One track from the album in particular, is going viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons, with people slamming the song, hOLDing On, for lyrics that sounded like "bad AI". 

X users were equally as unenthused, declaring the actor "cannot sing" and "desperately needs employment".

Unimpressed commenters made their thoughts known on Felton's Instagram post announcing the EP release, one saying "I thought this was satire brother" and another telling him to "unrelease it". 

Fans were quick to come to Felton's defence, with many insisting the music is good, with one TikToker calling it "absolutely beautiful" and another questioning "why are you guys so mean to him he's just singing". 

The song is also rumoured to reference Felton's crush on co-star Emma Watson, with fans speculating the lyrics "I'm just a boy on a skateboard" refer to an Instagram post of Watson's from 2018, in which the two skateboard together. 

Felton has previously acknowledged the shared romantic feelings he and Watson had for one another in his memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.

@hannah0akley WHAT IS THIS??? #fyp #harrypotter #tomfelton #draco #dracomalfoy #dracotok #fypシ゚viral ♬ hOLDing On - Tom Felton
