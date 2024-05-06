Man Recreates 20-Year-Old Photo With Pet Cat

Reddit user TrevorIsTheGOAT shared a side by side of two photos with his feline friend online, one from his childhood and the other a recreation taken that day.

The images were accompanied by the caption, “Putting my childhood cat to sleep today and did my best to recreate a 20-year-old picture. I will always love you Gandalf.”

Commenters left heartfelt condolences for the loss of Gandalf, many noting that he had an impressively long life.

“Sorry mate. At the same time happy for you having had 20 years with this special being. That means Gandalf had a good and safe life,” commented one user, while another remarked that “Only cats with good lives gets to live this long”.

The poster went on to explain that Gandalf, a purebred Ragdoll, had far outlived his brother, Mordor, who sadly died of cancer at just 3 years old.

“Gannie has lived enough for them both now,” he said.